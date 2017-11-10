Give the gift of sparkle this year

Posted 2:36 pm, November 10, 2017, by

Michelle Lewis with Diamonds Direct in Salt Lake City shows us beautiful jewelry perfect for gifting this holiday season. Diamonds Direct is having a designer trunk show this weekend with exclusive discounts. You can find them at 196 E. Winchester Street, directly across the street from Fashion Place Mall. You can get more information here or contact the store at 385.388.4353