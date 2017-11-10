Give the Gift of Freedom to Help End Child Slavery This Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season, give a little more than just presents.

Since their beginning in 2013, Operation Underground Railroad has brought together volunteers and heroic extraction teams to help end child slavery, and on November 14, you will have the chance to help their operation.

The Gift of Freedom is an event where everyone can come and participate to fight against child slavery. From 4 pm to 10 pm at the Provo Startup building, people can be an abolitionist and help rescue children from sex trafficking.

Local Utah companies donated various products, foods, toys and other favors that people will be able to go purchase, and whatever is purchased from this event will all be donated to Operation Underground Railroad. The perfect place do some holiday shopping and support a great cause.

Each purchase will also receive a free Operation Underground Railroad themed gift wrapping and a cookie, as well as a free ticket to The Bounce House for every $25 purchase.

The Gift of Freedom event will have food vendors such as Rockwell Ice Cream CO., Cubby's Food Truck, Nothing Bundt Cake and Sweeto Burrito along with live entertainment from great singers throughout night.

For more information or to donate to Operation Underground Railroad, visit their website here.