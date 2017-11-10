Elected Utahn defends Roy Moore, accused of sex assault, then retracts his defense

Some Utah Republicans took distinct stances on the sexual assault controversy surrounding the candidacy of Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.
Nationally, Republicans have tended to hedge their bets with differing takes around a similar theme: "If this is true, he should step aside."
Mitt Romney made headlines with his tweet:
In the story above, you'll see an elected member of the Utah State Board of Education defended Moore and called the story "fake news" before reconsidering his position and talking with Fox 13 news.