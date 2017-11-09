Recipe: Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Soelberg, owner and chef of Nomad Eatery, is here to show us how to make their special Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Check out the recipe below!

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

4 boneless skin-on chicken thighs

Dredge and Egg Wash for Fired Chicken

Spicy Sauce

Zucchini Pickles

Shredded Romaine

Dukes Mayonnaise

4 Hamburger style buns of your choice

Dredge:

1 1/2c AP Flour

1/2c Rice Flour

2 TBL Baking Powder

1 TBL Salt

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Egg Wash:

1c Milk

3 egg yolks

1 TBL Cholula

Mix all Ingredients together in a bowl.

Spicy Sauce:

1c Sriracha

1/2c Cholula

1/4c Honey

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder, Paprika, Chipotle Powder

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Zucchini Pickles:

1 Large Zucchini sliced into 1/8' slices

1/2 Yellow Onion sliced into 1/8' slices

1c Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2c Sugar

2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds

Put sliced zucchini and onions in a bowl and liberally salt. Let stand in a bowl for 1 hour then strain off remaining liquid. Bring vinegar, sugar, turmeric powder and mustard seeds to a small simmer and pour over drained zucchini and onions. Keep in fridge for up to 2 weeks.

To Put the Sandwich Together:

Put dry chicken thighs into dredge mix and shake off excess. Then put into egg wash mix and back into dredge. For a thicker crust of fried chicken, put the thigh back into the egg was mix for a second time and back into the dredge. Press the flour onto the chicken hard with your palm.

Put dredged chicken thighs into a fryer at 350 degrees and cook for 8:30min until golden brown.

3. Put mayonnaise on both sides of the bun then place the fried chicken on the bottom bun. Slather in spicy sauce then put shredded lettuce and zucchini pickles on top.