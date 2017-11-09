× Police in Wyoming arrest man, seize more than 60 pounds of marijuana

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Police arrested a California man in Wyoming after he was found transporting more than 60 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape cartridges.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued Thursday, an officer made a traffic stop on I-80 east of Rock Springs after noticing a vehicle lacked visible license plates.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, 36-year-old Daniel M. Hurtado, was arrested after a K9 indicated the presence of drugs and a search of the vehicle yielded just over 60 pounds of marijuana.

Police also located 604 individual THC vape cartridges as well as 150 individual small glass containers of marijuana wax—often called Dabs.

Hurtado faces two counts of felony grade possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with the intent to deliver. The man remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.