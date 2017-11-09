× Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on I-15 southbound in Davis County Thursday.

Dispatch officials confirm an individual was hit and killed by a vehicle on southbound I-15 near 400 North in Bountiful. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident at 9:40 p.m.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

At this time no further details about the events leading up to the crash are available. Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story as more details emerge.