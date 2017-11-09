‘Operation Rio Grande’ Phase 3 begins; residents near Liberty Park voice concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - "Operation Rio Grande" Phrase 3 begins Thursday.

This next step is called "dignity of work" and focuses on providing work opportunities for those experiencing homelessness.

It pulls together public and private partners to help train people, preparing them for better jobs.

At the start of Phase 3, residents who live near Liberty Park are voicing their concerns about the impacts of the operation in their area.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Police Chief Mike Brown heard from Utahns at the Liberty Wells Community Council meeting Wednesday.

They shared similar stories of frustration since "Operation Rio Grande" began.

Many said they are concerned about the lack of police presence and responsiveness in their neighborhood.

"Our local patrol, the bike patrol in the park, was pulled over to 'Operation Rio Grande' to help over there and we were left with less resources to help respond to some of the crime moving into our neighborhood at the time," resident Kate Tipple said.

Chief Brown said bike patrol officers who were pulled off their patrols to help with "Operation Rio Grande" were returned after 30 to 45 days so officers should already be back to patrolling the Liberty Wells neighborhoods.