Getting your permit to cut your own Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Whitterkiend with the National Forest Service is talking about where you can still get permits to cut down your own Christmas tree.

The Heber and Spanish Fork Ranger Districts have already sold out, but he recommend checking out the Evanston-Mountain View Ferron-Price Ranger Districts if you live along with Wasatch Front and still want a tree.

Permits cost from 10-15 dollars.

The U.S. Forest Service has a few rules, including:

Trees may be cut until December 24th.

Trees must be cut close to the ground

No stump over six inches can be left behind

Bring a shovel so you can dig through the snow to reach the base of the trunk

No tree topping

No cutting within 200 feet of lakes, streams, roads, campgrounds and summer home areas

You can get more information here.