Curried Chicken and Chickpeas over Rice

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

3 garlic cloves, grated

1 small jalapeno or serrano pepper, grated (optional)

1 small onion, chopped

1 small bell pepper, any color, seeded, cored, chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 (15-oz.) cans no salt added chickpeas, rinsed

1 (28 oz.) can no salt added diced tomatoes

2 cups boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, shredded

1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

3 cups brown rice, cooked

3 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Saute the ginger, garlic, jalapeno or serrano pepper, onion and bell pepper with the curry powder, cumin, no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-6 minutes until softened. Add the chickpeas; saute another minute.

Stir in the diced tomatoes with juice, chicken breast and yogurt. Cook for another 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Serve mixture over rice. Garnish with green onions and cilantro. Serve immediately.

