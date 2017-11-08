Vessel Kitchen’s Famous Hash Hash Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vessel Kitchen is a Park City staple that is making its way to Salt Lake City in 2018.

Located in Kimball Junction, this restaurant produces fresh and high-quality food in an affordable, fast and family friendly manner. They strive to focus on clean and healthy options that you would feel good about eating.

Vessel Kitchen maintains a commitment to sourcing with naturally raised meats and local seasonal produce that is made from scratch each day. With gluten free and vegan friendly options, their menu is quite the eclectic assortment of salads, hearty bowls, toast, tacos, proteins and vegetables.

Partner and Head Chef of Vessel Kitchen Roe`e Levy makes a delicious Hash Hash hearty bowl, one of the best selling meals on their menu.

Vessel Kitchen is located at 1784 Uinta Way #1E in Park City, open from 11 am to 9 pm. For more information, visit Vessel Kitchen's website here or call 435-200-8864.