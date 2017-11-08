× Suspect on run after high-speed chase through West Valley in stolen SUV

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police are searching for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase through West Valley City in a stolen SUV overnight.

A Unified officer tried to stop a speeding SUV on Bangerter Highway at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday but the SUV never pulled over.

Officers followed the car into a neighborhood and set up spike strips.

The spikes took out two of the suspect’s tires but the chase continued south on 2700 W., reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed near 1237 W. 6235 S.

“A short time later we received a call that the vehicle had crashed,” West Valley City Police Sgt. Robert Brinton said. “We set up containment, we had the K-9s come out and track the individual and we were unsuccessful in locating that individual.”

Officers said they found a BB gun in the stolen car and are looking through the other personal items found inside to identify the suspect.

West Valley City Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information.