St. George Police seek suspect after robbery at credit union

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a credit union Wednesday.

St. George Police say the robbery occurred around 6:55 p.m. at the America First Credit Union at 2928 East Mall Drive. The credit union is located inside a Lin’s Market.

The suspect verbally threatened the teller and claimed to have a gun, but he never displayed a weapon during the crime. The suspect fled the scene.

The man is pictured above and is described as a Caucasian male in his mid 20s who stands 6-feet tall and who has a medium build. He has brown hair and a medium length beard.

The man was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a black jacket, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police dispatch at 435-627-4300 and reference case # 17PO27673.