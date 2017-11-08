× UDOT Express Pass website shut down, personal info from 21,000 accounts possibly compromised

SALT LAKE CITY – State IT workers have shut down the UDOT Express Pass website over security concerns.

Officials said the personal information from as many as 21,000 accounts was easily accessible.

Authorities said they do not know if the personal information was compromised.

They shut down the site as a precaution as they look into the issue.

Utah’s Department of Technology Services sent Fox 13 this statement: