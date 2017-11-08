UDOT Express Pass website shut down, personal info from 21,000 accounts possibly compromised
SALT LAKE CITY – State IT workers have shut down the UDOT Express Pass website over security concerns.
Officials said the personal information from as many as 21,000 accounts was easily accessible.
Authorities said they do not know if the personal information was compromised.
They shut down the site as a precaution as they look into the issue.
Utah’s Department of Technology Services sent Fox 13 this statement:
The Department of Technology Services (DTS) was notified 11/7/2017 of a potential vulnerability on the UDOT Express Pass website. The website is managed by a third party vendor. When DTS was notified, the vendor was contacted and the website was taken offline. The website will not be restored until the vendor and DTS have validated it is secure. DTS has requested the logs from the vendor to investigate the potential exposure and impact. The vendor and DTS have been working through the night on the issue, and we are still investigating.