Knowing the benefits of home insurance

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union talks about the benefits of insuring your home.

Here are some tips she mentions:

When Purchasing

Credit score matters, can affect premium pricing. Low credit pays on average 32% more.

Bundle coverage

Understand your coverage:

You need additional coverage for floods or earthquakes if in risk areas.

Dwelling structure:

Most plans cover open perils, unless excluded

Personal property/possessions:

HO5: open perils (covers all, unless stated), burden of proof on insurance company

HO3: typically covers 16 named perils, claimant must prove coverage. Perils include:

Theft Fire or Lightning Explosion Smoke Freezing Vehicles Falling Objects Volcanic Eruption Windstorm or Hail Riot or Civil Commotion Damage caused by Aircraft Vandalism or Malicious Mischief Damage due to weight of Ice, Snow, or Sleet Sudden & Accidental Tearing Apart, Cracking, Burning, or Bulging Sudden & Accidental Damage from Artificially Generated Electric Current Accidental Discharge or Overflow of Water from Plumbing, Air conditioning etc.

Cash value vs replacement value coverage

- Cash value will provide market value, so what the item was originally worth less depreciation.

Replacement value will provide funds needed to completely replace item at current prices.

Maintaining Your Policy

Keep current with maintenance. Claims can be denied if it was due to neglect.

Inform insurer if you make improvements that increase home safety, such as alarm systems

Create home inventory

Belongings, what you paid, serial numbers

Video/Photos of contents of every room, closets and cabinets

Making a Claim

Some items have coverage limits/caps, consider adding riders for high value items

Personal items may be covered outside of home, but often at smaller percentage

Don`t make small, frivolous claims

Average premiums increase by 9% after one claim

Stays in database (CLUE) 7 years, view yours for free every 12 months (at LexisNexis)

Even talking to an agent about a claim can be noted on your account