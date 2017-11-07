What your student needs to know about Utah college application month

Deneece Huftalin, President of Salt Lake Community College says it is an important time of year for high school seniors. She says now is the time for them to fill out an application and to seek out grant money. If you would like more information about Utah College Application Month go to stepuputah.com
