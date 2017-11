Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smith and Edwards Co. has expanded out to West Jordan.

Ogden has been the store's only home since its opening in 1947. But now, just in time for their 70th anniversary.

We got to see inside the new location and talked about what people might be able to find. As their famous slogan states, "We have everything you want, if we can find it!"

The West Jordan Smith and Edwards Co. is located at 9010 South Redwood Road.

Check out www.smithandedwards.com for more information