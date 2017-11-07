× Shelter in place lifted at West Valley schools; gunfire reports ‘unfounded’

WEST VALLEY CITY — A shelter in place protocol at two West Valley City schools after reports of gunfire in a nearby neighborhood were deemed “unfounded.”

Granger High School and West Lake Jr. High were both on the “shelter in place” protocol for a short time early Tuesday afternoon.

In a shelter in place situation, all of a school’s exterior doors are locked and police officers are on site.

A statement from the Granite School District said there was no direct threat to students or staff.