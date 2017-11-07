× Spanish Fork High takes first place in marching band championship

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Spanish Fork High School is celebrating its first place win at the State Marching Band Championships.

The school was awarded for its outstanding caption in color guard and has been awarded the title of 1A State Marching Band Champions.

The Utah Music Educators Association held the annual State Marching Band competition at Dixie State University Nov. 3.

Fifty bands from across Utah and the Mountain West came to compete in separate divisions.

Spanish Fork High competed against 11 other bands in its division.

Fox 13 News wants to see your hometown headlines!

Send us a picture with your name, location and hometown headline to hometownheadlines@fox13now.com and you could see it on Fox 13′ Good Day Utah.