Ski Utah: Some Utah resorts to open in under two weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah ski resorts have already seen some snowfall ahead of the 2017-18 season – including 20 inches that have fallen at Beaver Mountain in the last three days.

Ski Utah reports the following resort opening days, some of which occur in under two weeks:

Alta Ski Area: November 22

Beaver Mountain: TBD

Brian Head Resort: November 17

Brighton Resort: As Early As Possible

Cherry Peak Resort: December 18

Deer Valley Resort: December 2

Eagle Point Resort: December 21

Nordic Valley Resort: December 9

Park City Mountain: November 17

Powder Mountain: TBD

Snowbasin Resort: November 22

Snowbird Resort: November 22

Solitude Mountain: December 2

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 8