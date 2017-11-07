× Police seek information in Alpine sexual assault

ALPINE, Utah – The Lone Peak Police Department is seeking information on a sexual assault that occurred Nov. 5.

Officers responded to the report of a sexual assault in the area of North Heritage Hills Dr. in Alpine at about 4 a.m., according to Lone Peak Police.

A female victim told police she was walking through the parking lot of a church when a man approached her from behind.

According to the report, the suspect brandished a knife and took the victim behind a dumpster where the assault occurred.

Police said the victim went to the hospital for injuries she sustained in the incident.

Police did not release the nature of the victim’s injuries.

The victim’s age was not released by police. The exact address and location of the church were also not specified.

According to police, “The suspect is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, that spoke with an accent.”

Police said the suspect was wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a white logo in the shape of a gear on it.

The suspect left on foot following the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lone Peak Police Department at (801)-756-9800.