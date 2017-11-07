Logan police seeking suspect in $1,000 necklace theft

LOGAN, Utah – Police are seeking information on an individual who allegedly stole a $1,000 necklace at Fast Cash Pawn on November 1.

Police say the man in the photos walked into the store at 3:30 p.m. and asked to see a gold necklace. The man then quickly fled the store with the necklace.

He was last seen in the area of 50 West and 500 South near a trailer park.

The suspect appeared to be a white male, wearing a black hat and a navy blue colored hoodie.

Logan City Police are asking anyone with information to contact detective Wursten at (435)-716-9485.