Election Day: All eyes on Utah’s Third Congressional District

It’s Election Day, your chance to vote.

All eyes are on the special election in Utah’s Third Congressional District.

There are a total of six candidates and all of them are trying to fill that seat Jason Chaffetz left empty earlier this year.

They include Democrat Kathie Allen, Jim Bennett with the United Utah Party, Libertarian Joe Buchman, Jason Christensen with the Independent American Party, Republican John Curtis and Sean Whalen who is unaffiliated.

If you have a mail-in ballot, you can still drop those off at polling stations or an official election drop box.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When you go to vote, you will need some form of identification.

See all candidates below in alphabetical order: