Bestselling Author Richard Paul Evan’s Latest Christmas Novel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get in the Christmas spirit with New York Times best selling author Richard Paul Evans latest novel The Noel Diary.

Richard Paul Evans has made his famous name through his Christmas novels and every one of them since his first in 1995 has appeared on the New York Times best seller list. Fans, reviewers and booksellers flock to the arrivals of Evans' books.

The Noel Diary comes just in time for the holiday season, telling a tale of

Praised by the New York Times as 'The King of Christmas Fiction', Evans latest book tells the story of a man who receives a Christmas miracle for the chance to rewrite his past.

The Noel Diary comes out November 7, and as the Library Journal claims, "Would it be Christmas without a tale from Evans?"

Make sure to check out The Noel Diary this holiday season. For more information, visit Richard Paul Evans website here.