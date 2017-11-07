× $5,000 reward offered for info after dog allegedly poisoned in Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah – The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction after a dog was allegedly poisoned in Santaquin.

According to the vet, 5-year-old Australian Shepherd “Dexter” had symptoms indicative of ingesting rat poison.

The Human Society said the dog’s owner, Lindsy Bray, took him to the West Mountain Veterinary Hospital in Payson on Nov. 1 because he was vomiting blood among other symptoms.

The vet determined the dog likely had ingested d-CON, rat poison, and needed to stay for treatment and supervision until he was able to go home Nov. 3.

The family said there is not a rodent problem in their area and they have never purchased rat poison.

The Bray family is currently disputing a Santaquin City ordinance in the 4th District Court in Spanish Fork after a court ordered Dexter to be euthanized for scratching a teenage girl back on Oct. 20, 2016.

Anyone convicted of poisoning an animal in Utah may face up to a year behind bars and/or a $2,500 fine.

Anyone with information can call Santaquin Police at (801) 754-1070.