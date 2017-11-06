Wasatch Backcountry Rescue is dedicated to saving the lives of avalanche victims through training, professional response, and education. They use rescue dogs to help in their efforts. They are raising money during Live PC Give PC, which is on Friday, November 10. You can find out more by going here.
