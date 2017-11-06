Video shows 2 people allegedly smoking marijuana inside convenience store

They must think this Is Oregon I’m sure they have a medical card to smoke dope across from our schools. pic.twitter.com/7Of35zgiDf — CH Police (@CHPolice) November 6, 2017

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police shared surveillance footage of what appears to be 2 individuals smoking marijuana inside of a convenience store.

Cottonwood Heights Police tweeted the video on Monday, which shows two people smoking something in the back of a convenience store, and recording it with a smart device.

The incident occurred on November 3 around 8:00 p.m.

According to Sgt. Ryan Shosted with Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the gas station was located across the street from Bella Vista Elementary School.

The tweet read: “They must think this Is Oregon I’m sure they have a medical card to smoke dope across from our schools.”

Shosted stated that the police department is “very interested” in talking to the couple about the incident.