Students band together to help clean up leaves

SALT LAKE CITY - More than 400 students from kindergarten to eighth grade raked all the leaves in their school’s Salt Lake City neighborhood.

The McGillis School was founded on Jewish values and is an independent, private school.

For the 20th consecutive year, it hosted its annual Fall Leaf Haul event. Every student takes a provided rake, and starts raking the leaves in the Douglas area.

The kids enjoy the event and even sing a school song while they work. Sometimes, it’s more playing- than working- because at times they are falling into the leaves instead of picking them up.

One third grader, Ella, understands what it’s all about.

“Helping everybody in the community cause we want to help them that way they don’t have too much work and can be with their family,” said Ella.

After the students bag the leaves they “haul” them back to the school to turn them into compost.

The school staff said the purpose of the event is to help create young people committed and able to repair the world. They said, “… the universal purpose, Tikkun Olam, is one we share with all who seek to better our world and the lives of all people," a teacher said.