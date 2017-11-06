Simple holiday drinks to spice up your next party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle and entertainment expert Mandy Landefeld share some simple tips to spice up your holiday mocktails. She recommends adding bitters to your drinks to give them a little kick. Look for the non-alcoholic kind if you wish because most are made from alcohol. She also says making your own simple syrup is an easy way to add extra flavor. For more information about Mandy CLICK HERE.

Below are 3 recipes she shared with The PLACE.

Pear Rosemary Spritzer (makes 2 cocktails)

1/2 pear pureed or 1 1/2 cups pear nectar

2 oz pear rosemary simple syrup

1 1/2 oz lemon juice"fresh"

1 cup ginger ale

lemon drop cocktail sugar

lemon juice, for rim

pear slices, for garnish

rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Directions: Dip 2 tall glasses into lemon juice then press into sugar. Fill with ice and set aside. Mix pear puree (or nectar), simple syrup, lemon juice, and ginger ale together. Divide between glasses. Garnish with pear slices and rosemary sprigs.

Virgin Spicy Mango Margarita with Mango Sugar Rim

2 oz fresh lime juice

4 oz good mango nectar

2 oz habanero simple syrup

mix and top with club soda (about 4-5oz) or blend with ice

mango sugar rim garnish

Tiki Thai Virgin Pineapple Daiquiri with Pina Colada Rim

4 oz pineapple coconut nectar (JUMEX recommended)

1 1/2 oz lime juice

2 oz tiki thai syrup

3-4 oz club soda

ice, highball glasses

pina colada sugar rim

fresh pineapple for garnish

Mix all ingredients in a bar glass or a blender. pour into a highball glass full of ice.