Simple holiday drinks to spice up your next party

Lifestyle and entertainment expert Mandy Landefeld share some simple tips to spice up your holiday mocktails. She recommends adding bitters to your drinks to give them a little kick. Look for the non-alcoholic kind if you wish because most are made from alcohol. She also says making your own simple syrup is an easy way to add extra flavor. For more information about Mandy CLICK HERE.
Below are 3 recipes she shared with The PLACE.
Pear Rosemary Spritzer (makes 2 cocktails)
- 1/2 pear pureed or 1 1/2 cups pear nectar
- 2 oz pear rosemary simple syrup
- 1 1/2 oz lemon juice"fresh"
- 1 cup ginger ale
- lemon drop cocktail sugar
- lemon juice, for rim
- pear slices, for garnish
- rosemary sprigs, for garnish
Directions: Dip 2 tall glasses into lemon juice then press into sugar. Fill with ice and set aside. Mix pear puree (or nectar), simple syrup, lemon juice, and ginger ale together. Divide between glasses. Garnish with pear slices and rosemary sprigs.
Virgin Spicy Mango Margarita with Mango Sugar Rim
- 2 oz fresh lime juice
- 4 oz good mango nectar
- 2 oz habanero simple syrup
- mix and top with club soda (about 4-5oz) or blend with ice
- mango sugar rim garnish
Tiki Thai Virgin Pineapple Daiquiri with Pina Colada Rim
- 4 oz pineapple coconut nectar (JUMEX recommended)
- 1 1/2 oz lime juice
- 2 oz tiki thai syrup
- 3-4 oz club soda
- ice, highball glasses
- pina colada sugar rim
- fresh pineapple for garnish
Mix all ingredients in a bar glass or a blender. pour into a highball glass full of ice.