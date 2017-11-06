× Manafort, Gates remain under house arrest

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates will stay under house arrest and GPS monitoring for the time being, a federal judge said Monday.

At a hearing in Washington, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she won’t make a decision on both defendants’ bail until she receives more information on their financial situation.

Once that information is filed, she proposed that pair remain under GPS monitoring, but be allowed to travel in their local area — the Washington area for Manafort and Richmond, Virginia, for Gates.

Additionally, she proposed they will be prohibited from being near airports and train stations, and will have evening curfews.