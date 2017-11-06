× Man barricades self in Riverton after threatening store employee, police say

RIVERTON, Utah — Unified Police are working to capture a 32-year-old man accused of threatening a ShopKo employee with a knife Monday morning.

Police said Christopher Robert Ainslie has barricaded himself at his parents’ home near 1400 W Cancun Way in Riverton. Ainslie is also on felony probation, Unified Police said.

A SWAT team has been dispatched to help capture Ainslie.

The situation has forced police to close 1300 W between 12800 S and 13000 S.

