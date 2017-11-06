× Family, friends gather to remember U of U student ChenWei Guo

SALT LAKE CITY – Friends and family of University of Utah student ChenWei Guo are gathering Monday to remember him at a private service.

Police said Guo was killed Monday night by Austin Boutain in an attempted carjacking.

Many knew him as a fellow student, others knew him as Elder Guo.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo.

Sunday would have been Guo’s 24th birthday.

No matter how they met him, his friends say they will never forget him.

“He is the sweetest guy,” Jenny Morgan said, who served an LDS mission with Guo. “I think everyone would agree that he was always smiling and he could just light up a room. He had a natural way of just connecting with people and automatically being your friend.”

The memorial is scheduled for noon at the LDS Institute building at the University of Utah.

A memorial account has been set up to help Guo’s family with funeral expenses.