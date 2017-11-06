Fallen West Valley City Police Officer remembered one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A mixture of emotions and cold weather put handfuls of tissues in people's hands Monday night, as they gathered to remember fallen Officer Cody Brotherson.

"It's kind of a little bit of everything hitting you all at once," said Jessica Le, who was in a relationship with officer Brotherson when he was hit and killed.

Officer Brotherson tried to lay down spike strips during a police chase last November. A 14, 15, and 16-year-old had stolen the car, and led officers on a chase throughout parts of Salt Lake, Taylorsville and West Valley.

"It's bittersweet," said Officer Brotherson's father, Jeff, of the hundreds that gathered Monday to remember his son. "The feeling here is just so warm and thoughtful that you can't help but love it."

"I think it's absolutely therapeutic," said Jenny Brotherson, Officer Brotherson's mom. "We weren't alone tonight. That's a big deal."

The family knows there can't be a memorial every year for their son. Fortunately, Officer Brotherson will live on in more ways than one. A blue fire hydrant remains on 41st South near 2200 West in Salt Lake to remember him. Monday night, city officials presented the Brotherson family with a sign reading 'Brotherson Parkway,' which will hang between 2200 and 3600 West on 4100 South in West Valley.

"Incredible," Jenny Brotherson said after hearing the news. "How nice will it be instead of driving by and thinking, 'oh yeah Cody died here,' it will be 'oh, Cody is being remember right here.' That will be nice too."