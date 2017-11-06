Eating healthy when dining out

SALT LAKE CITY — Participants in this year's My Heart Challenge are learning some ways to make healthy diet choices. Maintaining a healthy diet at home is often much easier than finding healthy food options at restaurants. Here are a few tips for making good diet choices when eating at restaurants.
- The Plate Method - Half of your plate should have fruits and vegetables, one quarter should have grains and one quarter should have lean protein sources
- Salad Dressings - Ask for the dressing to be served on the side. Consider asking for oil and vinegar instead of less healthy options.
- Look Up the Restaurant's Nutrition Info - Many restaurants publish their nutrition information online. If you know you'll be eating at a particular restaurant, you can look up their healthiest options beforehand.
- Look for Unhealthy Keywords on the Menu - Foods that are sauteed, buttered, battered or fried have potentially higher fat content than other items on the menu.