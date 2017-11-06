× Construction on I-15 between Dixie Dr. and Brigham Rd. nearing end in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Good news for drivers in southern Utah. The construction on I-15 between Dixie Dr. and Brigham Rd. is almost over.

The widening of the freeway is entering its final phases.

According to the Saint George News, construction crews will finish the paving and striping between Nov. 13 and Nov. 22.

Drivers should prepare for lane closures.

Officials said I-15 will be down to two lanes in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.