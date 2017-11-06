A peek inside the Holidays at Disneyland

The Happiest Place on Earth gets merrier once again when Holidays at the Disneyland Resort returns Nov. 10, 2017, through Jan. 7, 2018. This festive season includes the return of favorite holiday experiences, including Festival of Holidays, “World of Color – Season of Light,” and the “Believe … in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular.
What you can expect:
- The nighttime spectacular, “World of Color – Season of Light” celebrates the warm and heartfelt spirit of the holidays as it illuminates Paradise Bay with a sparkling winter fantasy combining classic holiday songs with memorable moments from treasured Disney animated films.
- “Festival of Holidays” brings the spirit of the season to life through delicious food and special entertainment, including the popular “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” A new twist to this celebration presents the popular Festive Foods Marketplace with a mix of holiday comfort dishes that bridge many diverse cultures and family traditions.
- Santa Claus, with a sleigh full of mischievous elves, appears at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, where guests of all ages will join the festive fun with a series of holiday-themed activities along the trail.
- Plus, much more!