× West Point man found dead in home, suspect in custody

WEST POINT – Davis County deputies are investigating a death in the area of 3200 West in West Point.

According to Captain Jen Daley, deputies found the male deceased inside a home this morning and they took one male into custody. They say authorities are not searching for any other suspects involved in the incident.

Davis County deputies wanted to make it clear that the public is not in danger and the situation has been contained.

Capt. Daley told Fox 13 no more information will be released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

We will continue to update this story when more details are available.