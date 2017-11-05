3 Questions with Bob Evans: CEO Neal Harmon on VidAngel’s legal battle with Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a battle between David and Goliath.

No fewer than seven Hollywood studios don't want Provo-based VidAngel to filter their movies for nudity, profanity and violence—and a major legal battle is underway.

VidAngel has already lost several times in court but is now using a business model it hopes the courts will find legal. VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

What does VidAngel do, and is it legal? Recently VidAngel filed for Chapter 11 protection under the bankruptcy code: Why did you do that? How are the courts viewing your most recent business model?

For the extended interview with Neal Harmon, see the video below: