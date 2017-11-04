× West Valley City shoplifter arrested at gunpoint

WEST VALLEY CITY – A shoplifter was tased by Unified Police early Saturday morning, police say they had been holding him at gunpoint until they were forced to subdue him to make arrest possible.

According to Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police department, the shoplifting occurred at the Walmart at 5675 W 6200 S.

UPDATE: Police initially believed a female had been involved and was hiding from authorities but have determined she was not involved.