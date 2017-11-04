× Man hit, killed by vehicle in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in West Valley City Saturday night.

West Valley City Police say an adult male was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a truck going eastbound on 3100 South near 3600 West.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. As of just before 10 p.m., police expected 3100 South to remain closed between 3450 West and 3600 West for about two more hours.

Fox 13 News first heard about the crash shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and that the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.