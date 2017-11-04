Suspect in custody after SWAT responds in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT response in Midvale Saturday.

SWAT responded to a suspect barricaded inside a building at 134 East Carlson Drive, and Unified Police first tweeted about the incident around 3:42 p.m.

About 15 minutes later police stated the suspect was taken safely into custody.

Unified Police say the suspect is wanted for an armed robbery attempt that occurred near 32 East in 7200 South on Monday. Police say the suspect in that case brandished a firearm at the victim while attempting to steal a bike. The gun was brandished during the suspect’s second attempt to steal that bike that day.

