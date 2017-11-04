× Woman reported missing in Grantsville found safe

UPDATE: Grantsville Police said around 7:52 p.m. that the missing woman has been found and is safe.

Previous story continues below:

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police in Grantsville are asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Police say 49-year-old Tamerya Strickland was last seen in the area of 130 South and Eastmoor in Grantsville City around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The woman stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has permed brown hair and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say that Strickland suffers from medical conditions that may cause her to appear confused, and they note she only recently moved to this area.

Anyone who sees the woman, who is pictured above, is asked to call police dispatch at 435-882-5600.