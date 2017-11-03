White Chicken Chili

1 TB olive oil4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cubed1 onion, chopped6 cups chicken broth1 4 oz. can diced green chilies2 tsp. garlic powder2 tsp. cumin1 tsp. dried oregano1 tsp. dried cilantro1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper3 15 oz. cans cannellini beans1 cup shredded monterey jack, or pepper jack cheesechopped green onion, cilantro for garnish1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook chicken and onion in oil for 4-5 minutes, or until onion is tender.2. Stir in the chicken broth, green chiles, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, cilantro, and cayenne pepper. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.3. Stir in the beans and simmer for 5 more minutes. Add the shredded cheese and stir until melted. Garnish with green onion and cilantro.Southwest Cornbread

1/2 cup mayonnaise or miracle whip

1 4 oz. can diced green chilies

3 egg whites, lightly beaten

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 pkg. (8 1/2 oz. each) corn muffin mix

1 can (15 oz.) no- salt- added whole kernel corn, drained

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

Mix mayo, chilies, egg whites and pepper in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and pour into a greased 8X8 baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes or until golden brown.