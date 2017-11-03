This Charity is Making Sure All Children Around the World Have a Toy to Cherish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dolls for Hope, created by Sarah Parson in June of 2016, is a fundraiser that strives to bring hope and joy to children one doll at a time, becuase they believe that every child deserves a toy to cherish.

Currently Dolls for Hope is making and gathering dolls and bears for Refugee Camps in Greece, Jordan, Serbia, France and Syria. They believe that there is something special about reciving a handmade doll or bear, and especially something special about making that handmade doll or bear and giving it to a child who doesn't have much.

In just the last five months, Dolls for Hope has sent over 1,500 items to different organizations and countries all over the world. Dolls for Hope is always looking for people to joint their team by making the dolls and bears or donations so that they can help every child around the world get a special toy to cherish and love.

For more information or to get involved with Dolls for Hope, visit their Facebook group page here.

To donate to help the Dolls for Hope project at Serres Camo in Greece, visit here and be sure to specify 'dolls of hope' in the drop down menu.