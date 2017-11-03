Recipe: Mexican Street Corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alamexo Cantina Chef Matt Lake shows us how to make some delicious Mexican Street Corn! Check out the recipe and information on Alamexo Cantina below!

4ea. Whole ears fresh sweet corn

4oz. Lime aioli

4oz. Ground queso fresco

1oz. Chile moledo powder

To Prepare:

Husk and roast the corn over an open flame. Remove roasted corn from cob. Mix with lime aioli Place in serving dish and top with queso fresco and chile moledo.

Alamexo Cantina is located on 1059 East and 900 South in Salt Lake City. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm and Sundays from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm.

The local cantina is changing the way people think about Mexican regional cuisine by giving them an experience that can only be offered at Alamexo. Each dish is made from scratch using local, organic, natural ingredients and is served up all at once, much like diners would experience in a real Mexican market.

For more on Alamexo Cantina, visit http://www.alamexo.com/cantina or call 801-658-5859.