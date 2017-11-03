Police make six arrests, seize heroin and cocaine at two homes as part of ‘Operation Rio Grande’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police say intelligence gathered during “Operation Rio Grande” led to the arrest of six known drug dealers and the seizure of heroin and cocaine this week.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday they served two search warrants this week at homes in Salt Lake City and West Valley City, resulting in the arrests of six foreign nationals.

Police say five of the people who were arrested are “Honduran narcotic dealers” and that agents found heroin and cocaine at both homes. Police say all of the suspects are known to be active distributors who operate in the Rio Grande area.

“This is a great example of how intelligence and diligent police work by DPS agents are disrupting drug dealers and their operations,” said Commissioner Keith Squires of the Department of Public Safety. “One by one, these arrests are removing dangerous criminals operating in our communities.”

The press release from the SBI states that a total of 126 criminal charges have been filed since the beginning of “Operation Rio Grande”, resulting in 118 jail bookings.

The identities of those arrested in the pair of warrant services have not yet been released.