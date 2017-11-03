Family of murdered U of U student ChenWei Guo releases statement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The family of ChenWei Guo, a University of Utah who was shot and killed this week, has issued a statement asking for privacy and expressing gratitude for the support they’ve received.

Police say Austin Boutain admitted to shooting Guo on Red Butte Canyon road with the intention of stealing the student’s vehicle. Boutain and his wife are also the suspects in a murder in Colorado.

Friday, the University of Utah released the following statement on behalf of ChenWei Guo’s family:

“We are devastated by the loss of our son ChenWei, who brought immense joy into our lives and the lives of all who knew him. It is hard to capture in words his happy, positive outlook on life. ChenWei aspired to work in the future helping others to feel better about themselves. He was outgoing, adventurous, highly intellectual and a deeply faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was thankful to be able to share his testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ with many as a missionary in Provo.

We are grateful for the experiences ChenWei had in Utah and at the University of Utah. We are very moved by the outpouring of support and sympathy we have received from so many of his friends and even from those who did not know ChenWei personally. These expressions of remembrance and condolence have given us comfort.

We know many are interested in ChenWei’s story, but we respectfully ask for privacy at this time as we grieve our beloved son.”