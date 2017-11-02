What You Need to Know About the Pinners Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pinterest conference is where Pinterest comes to life, and is happening November 3-4 at the South Towne Expo Center.

Anyone can come to learn, create, and connect at what has been called the most creative weekend ever.

Learn about all of the latest and greatest trends that are taking over Pinterest, with over 100 creative workshops and 300 shops to buy from.

Abby Hicks gives us a sneak peak of the workshop she teaches on barnyard quilt and embroidery.

You can get tickets online at www.pinnersconference.com or at the door.