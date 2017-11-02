× West Valley City Police seek 3 suspects after 16-year-old injured in shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are looking for three suspects in a red vehicle after a 16-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in West Valley City Thursday night.

Roxeanne Vainuku of the West Valley City Police Department said a red passenger car pulled up alongside five people who were walking down 4100 South near 5400 West.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6:15 p.m.

Vainuku said the group on the sidewalk and the group in the car were talking when someone in the back seat of the car opened fire.

A 16-year-old male was hit by a bullet on the right side of his body. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspects fled eastbound on 4100 South, and witnesses say there were three people in the car and that the shooter was wearing a black hoodie.

