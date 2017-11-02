Utah man hosts annual benefit ride after receiving life-saving transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Shaun Coon was the recipient of a live-saving organ donation, and now he hosts a Gift of Life ride to raise money to educate people about organ donation.

The ride has grown each year and raises funds to benefit Intermountain Donor Services.

“I was on a waiting list for six months, I was in a coma for two,” Coon said. “...I waited for two months after that and finally got the call that there was a match.”

Coon is alive thanks to Jason Duran. Jason’s wife, Dorothy, and their daughter, Sierra, try to come to Utah from Las Vegas for the Gift of Life ride each year.

Dorothy said she and her husband discussed donation before he died.

“It’s very important because no matter what happens to you, you can’t take those organs with you, so you may as well let somebody have that second chance,” she said.

Coon said he's grateful to his donor and there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about him.

“I'm here today because of him, I mean, it's every day,” he said.

To be an organ donor all you need to do is say yes on your driver’s license or state ID card. Or you can sign up online at YesUtah.org

It’s also a good idea to let your family know of your decision so your wishes can be carried out.