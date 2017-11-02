× Medical Examiner: Paul Swenson died from drowning; THC found in his system

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Paul Swenson, an American Fork man who was found dead in South Salt Lake after disappearing in July, died of drowning, according to a report by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner’s report also indicates Swenson had alcohol and THC in his system.

Swenson had been last seen leaving his American Fork home on July 27, and police said he had left for an appointment in Salt Lake County, but he never returned.

Hundreds turned out to search in the Salt Lake Valley, with no sign except Swenson’s car, which was found near 900 S. and 900 W. in Glendale.

On August 13 at around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to Mill Creek, near 135 W. 2950 S., to a report of the discovery of a body.

Crews recovered the body downstream.

A day later police confirmed the body found in Mill Creek, in South Salt Lake, was that of Swenson.

In August, nearly three months before Swenson’s cause of death was released, officials with the medical examiner’s office said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

“There’s no trauma, force, or anything like that, that is obvious to the death,” Executive Officer Gary Keller said, South Salt Lake Police Department, referring to the preliminary information given by the medical examiner’s office.

